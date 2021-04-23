Liga MX: Mazatlán FC recovers two important players prior to the match against Club León

Tomás Boy’s team, Mazatlán FC de la MX League, has a tough test in the final stretch of the Guardians 2021 against the Lion Champion and must win if he wants to continue with the hope of qualifying for the playoffs, since he is, at the moment, positioned in the last place of the playoffs.

At game time, Mazatlán has good news. And it is that two of its most important players have recovered and may be before La Fiera.

This was reported by the Club, as the players appeared in the call Lorenzo ‘Lolo’ Reyes and Nico Díaz, who had been dropped due to injury.

Reyes, reinforcement of the club for this tournament, has played 9 games with Mazatlán, 8 of them as a starter, while Díaz has started in the 12 games he has played, also helping the team with goals.

The Mazatlán vs. León game is this Friday 23rd and if they win, the Sinaloan team would sleep in 8th position, possibly securing their place in the Repechage.

