Liga MX: Mazatlán FC presents two hard casualties for its duel against Atlas

The team of Mazatlan FC of the coach Tomás Boy in the MX League, he will have two heavy casualties for his duel against the Atlas of the 15th day, being Nicolás Díaz and Lorenzo Reyes, who left training with discomfort.

Prior to Day 15 of the Liga MX Guardians 2021 tournament, the Chilean Gunners, Nicolás Díaz and Lorenzo Reyes, presented discomfort during training, “shared the club’s board of directors.

The board assured that after conducting the pertinent studies on his players, Nicolás Díaz presented a meniscal injury in his right knee, so the time off the court is reserved for the surgical procedure to which he will have to undergo.

The ‘Lolo’ is already working on his recovery, while Nico will undergo surgery this week, “said the directive in his press release on social networks.

On the other hand, Lorenzo Reyes presented a Grade 1 injury in the right hamstring, his estimated recovery time is 10 to 14 days, losing the game against Atlas and being in doubt for the match on matchday 16.

