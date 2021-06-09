Liga MX: Mazatlán FC presents coach Beñat San José at a press conference

Mauricio Lanz as sports director of Mazatlán FC within the MX League, officially presented the Spanish coach at a press conference Beñat San José, facing the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

We are indebted to our fans. We are one goal away from the play-off. We are sure that with this new project with Beñat San José we will achieve the long-awaited league ”, were the words of Mauricio Lanz.

The Spanish coach thanked the supporters for the Mazatlan lands, in addition to ensuring that he will seek to change the face of this institution with the aim of getting them into their first league of Mexican soccer.

Year two, new beginning ⚓️ My General Manager, Mauricio Lanz, introduced Luis Alberto César as Sports Director and Beñat San José as Technical Director. pic.twitter.com/Kl0IAmSOjD – Mazatlán FC (@MazatlanFC) June 9, 2021

Beñat San José said he was very happy to be at Mazatlán FC, where this Wednesday he started with the physical work of the team, which will have a high job and 3 or 4 preseason games prior to the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

