Liga MX: Mazatlán FC buys Carlos Vargas, former Club América

The Gunslingers of Mazatlán FC officially announced the purchase of the 22-year-old defender’s token, Carlos Vargas placeholder image, after a year of assignment with the purple team, who made effective the purchase clause stipulated by the Águilas del América, a club to which their federative rights belonged.

Before reaching the ranks of Mazatlán FC, Vargas played six months on loan to Monarcas Morelia, a former team that represented the current franchise, for which there were three tournaments that he remained with the organization that belongs to Grupo Salinas.

Vargas Vargas played 21 games in the previous season with Mazatlán FC, scoring 1 goal and registering 2 assists in 1,540 minutes of play.

Carlos Vargas in a game with Mazatlán FC. Foto Jammedia In Liga MX he has played for Xolos Tijuana, Club América, Monarcas Morelia and Mazatlán FC. The footballer has been part of the Under 20 and Under 21 national teams. His record highlights include a Liga MX and a Copa MX.

The General Directorate of Mazatlán FC led by Mauricio Lanz, in conjunction with the Sports Directorate headed by Luis César, gladly informs that the defender, Carlos Vargas, has been definitively acquired.

After a year on loan with our team, Carlos became a fundamental piece of the defense, played 21 games, contributed a goal and won the affection of the fans with the dedication shown during each of the minutes in the who participated.

At just 22 years old, the one born in Chihuahua, Mexico, has shown a great future and we are proud that he can continue to develop in our institution.

He is currently working on the preseason that we carry out in Querétaro towards the Apertura 2021 tournament, this under the instructions of the Technical Corps commanded by Beñat San José.

Communication Mazatlán FC

