Liga MX: Mazatlán FC begins its preseason under the command of coach Beñat San José

The team of Mazatlan FC inside of MX League, began this Monday with his preseason now under the command of the Spanish coach Beñat San José, facing the next Opening Tournament 2021.

Guess who started their preseason today. ARREbatando “, was the message of the club in its social networks.

This Monday the Sinaloense team soccer players reported to the Kraken stadium from an early hour, dividing into two groups to carry out medical examinations, where only a part of them were performed.

The new coach Beñat San José arrives at Mazatlán FC in search of giving the team another face, to put it in the fight for a place in the league and in search of a championship.

