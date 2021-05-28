Liga MX: Mazatlán FC announces its casualties for Apertura 2021

The Mazatlán team has given more to talk about outside than on the court; however, with the new competition system, the chances of getting to the finals have increased; Despite this, the Sinaloan team was left out on goal difference.

For that reason, a revolution is expected in ‘El Karken’ next season. First, a questioned decision, the departure of Tomás Boy. This Thursday, the board of directors released a statement on their social networks announcing the casualties for the 2021 Opening.

There are six players who will not continue in the team: Rodrigo Millar, Israel Jiménez, Efraín Velarde, Luis Mendoza and Cándido Ramírez, who will try to find a club this summer.

Until now, the only discharge they have had has been on the bench, with the arrival of the Spanish strategist, Juan Beñat; However, several media report that one of the players with a high chance of reaching it is the attacker from Rayados, Avilés Hurtado.