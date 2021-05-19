Liga MX: Mazatlán FC announces Beñat San José as new Technical Director

The whole of Liga MX, Mazatlan FC, lost to Thomas Boy At the end of the Guardianes 2021 tournament and to replace it, the Cañonero team has already announced Beñat San José, a Spanish coach who arrives from Belgium football.

San José, a 41-year-old coach, has experience directing in 3 Confederations; Europe, Asia and South America and he will have his first adventure in CONCACAF.

Also read: Pumas would have advanced the negotiations by Óscar Benítez

He has experience in the lower ranks of the Royal Society and to some clubs in Saudi Arabia. In addition, he has directed Antofagasta and U Católica de Chile and Bolivar in Bolivian soccer. The last few years were spent managing KAS Eupen of the Belgian League.

“A different vision, projection of young and winning talent. HE IS BEÑAT SAN JOSÉ HE IS OUR NEW TECHNICIAN.” Wrote the Club.

Within his record, two leagues from Bolivia and one from Chile stand out, as well as a Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Mazatlán will fight for the no ‘relegation in the Apertura 2021, so it must start adding from the first tournament to avoid paying the fine for’ relegation ‘.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: