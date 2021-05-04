Liga MX: Mazatlán FC announced the departure of Tomás Boy

After staying on the shore and not being able to qualify for the playoff of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, Mazatlán FC announced that “The Boss” Tomás Boy will not continue as your technical director for the next Opening 2021.

Through an official statement, the Gunboats reported that a salary agreement was not reached for the renewal of Thomas Boy, so he will leave his position as coach after avoiding any of the fines for finishing as one of the last three in the percentage table.

In this Clausura 2021, Tomás Boy managed to get 21 units, the same as the Gallos del Querétaro, but with a worse goal difference, a criterion that ended up leaving them as 13th place in the general table and out of the playoffs.

“The Mazatlán FC Board of Directors informs that Mr. Tomás Boy Espinoza, as of this day, leaves the Technical Directorate of the first team, after his contract was not renewed by not matching the economic vision of both parties.

During the contest, we added 21 points, an amount that reached us to avoid the last places in the percentage table, staying very close to achieving the qualification to the final phase in our first year of existence. “

“We remain firm in the intention of making a difference in Mexican soccer on and off the field, which leads us to look for a new strategist in search of being protagonists from the next championship.

We thank ‘Boss’ Boy and his team for the time they spent; and we wish them the best of success in the future. “

