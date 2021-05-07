Liga MX: Mazatlán FC already has candidates to relieve Tomás Boy

After the unexpected departure of Thomas Boy of the technical direction of Mazatlan FC due to alleged contractual differences that slowed down its renewal, the team’s directive Gunner is already working on the election of its next technical director, who would have about two months to prepare the team and face the Opening 2021 of Liga MX.

According to information revealed by journalist David Medrano Félix in his column for the daily Récord, Mazatlán FC is looking for a foreign technical director, outside of the well-known names of the famous ‘carousel’ of coaches of the MX League.

Also read: Isa Castro shows off her enormous attributes with flirty swimsuits

The source indicates the names of Pablo Repetto, current technical director of the Quito Sports League in Ecuador, a club where he is having good results and they would have to negotiate his departure.

Another option is Mono Burgos, a technician for Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina, so they would have to negotiate their arrival at the port.

Andrés Carevic is another of the names that Medrano Félix launched; The strategist currently manages Alajuelense de Costa Rica, a club where he has had magnificent results and with which he ends his relationship this summer, awaiting a possible renewal.

The fourth name put on the table by the journalist is Francisco Meneghini, a 32-year-old coach who is without a team and who is assured is in the style of Nicolas Larcamón, a coach who surprised in a good way in Liga MX with his phenomenal work with The Strip of Puebla.

Also read: Liga MX: Tomás Boy sends a letter to Mazatlán so he can find DT