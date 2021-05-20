Liga MX: Mayor of Pachuca confirms overcrowding in the semifinal duel at the Hidalgo stadium

The municipal president of Pachuca Sergio Banos, confirmed that there was an overcrowding in the first leg of the semifinals between the Tuzos and the Blue Cross in the Hidalgo stadium, corresponding to the league of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

To start they will have to pay a fine, 500 UMAs (44,810 pesos). We also saw that sanitary measures were not being followed. We could have canceled it, but it would have gotten out of our hands “, were the words of Sergio Baños.

The municipal president of Pachuca spoke with the media after the controversy of the overcrowding in Hidalgo, where he confirmed that the club’s board will be fined for the overcrowding in the stadium and for not having the corresponding sanitary measures.

Sergio Baños also made it clear that they could suspend the match, but avoided doing so in order not to cause a conflict with the fans that could have gotten out of their hands.

