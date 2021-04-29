Liga MX: Mauro Quiroga could return to Necaxa for the Apertura 2021

The Tuzos del Pachuca striker, an Argentine who arrived in Mexico with Rayos del Necaxa and where he triumphed as a scorer, could return to the hydro-warm team at the end of the Closing Tournament 2021, This was told by the TUDN journalist, Juan Carlos Zamora.

According to the source, Necaxa is looking for an area striker and although there has been talk of a possible arrival of Germán Berterame, a forward for San Luis, Quiroga is also an option for the Rayos.

Also read: Liguilla Liga MX: Chivas presents a case of Covid-19 prior to the duel against León

Quiroga, who arrived in Necaxa in 2019, was a scoring champion that same tournament, scoring 12 goals in 18 regular phase games and in total, he scored 18 goals in 32 games with Rayos.

Chivas could pay Necaxa what it owes him with some players Luis Malagón already trained with the Rayos and could reappear against Atlas; The return of Mauro Quiroga to the hydrocalid group is already cooking. # Chivas #Necaxa #Atlas pic.twitter.com/n8AR2FpRmG – TUDNRadio (@TudnRadio) April 28, 2021

He signed with Atlético San Luis where he did not do well at all and now in Pachuca, he is not living his best moment either, so returning to Necaxa would not be a crazy idea.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: