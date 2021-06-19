Liga MX: Mauro Manotas welcomes the preseason of Xolos de Tijuana

The soccer player Mauro Manotas of the Xolos de Tijuana within the MX League, looks favorably on the preseason they have had under the command of Robert Dante Siboldi, facing the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

It is important to take what we have worked on to the court, a fairly strong temperature and that affects performance, but it was possible to score, we hope it continues to grow as we pass the games “, were the words of Mauro Manotas.

The Colombian forward spoke in front of the media after his first preseason game, where he stressed that they felt good about their performance in the match, showing how hard they have worked so far.

Mauro Manotas will be playing his second season with the Xolos team, adding a total of 15 games in which he added 5 touchdowns, after playing in MLS for the Houston Dynamo.

