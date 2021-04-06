Liga MX: Mauro Boselli winks at Club León in search of retirement in Mexico

Argentine footballer Mauro Boselli of the team Cerro Porteño from Paraguay, winked at the whole of Lion of the MX League, looking to wear the Esmeralda shirt again to finish his career.

It is a statistical mark that does not stop being important (historical goalscorer of the club). The ideal thing would be to retire there ”, assured Mauro Boselli.

The South American attacker, who had a successful stint in the Panzas Verdes team, declared that he would love to break the historic goal record of León, which belongs to Adalberto López with 136 goals.

@clubleonfc! Mauro Boselli wants to become the top scorer in history and retire in León: “It is a statistical mark that is still important. The ideal would be to retire there” pic.twitter.com/nUfNjg173p – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 5, 2021

Mauro Boselli was only 6 goals behind the mark, adding 130 goals during his time at the Esmeraldas, so he seeks to overcome the team’s record and be able to retire in Mexico where he has already won 2 titles.

