Liga MX: Mauro Boselli insists on retiring with Club León

The Argentine forward, Mauro Boselli, who meets Cerro Porteño, continues to have a special affection for Liga MX, especially for Club León, a team where he became a legend for the fans.

It is not a secret that Boselli wants to end his career with one of his love teams, Silver Student or Lion Club.In a 90-minute interview, the 35-year-old attacker revealed that he would sit down to talk with the board in case there is a proposal.

“Obviously the two teams where I felt the best were Estudiantes and León. Today, for one reason or another, it is difficult for me to know, more than anything in Estudiantes. I will listen without problems. The ideal would be one of those two teams. “

Boselli was seven goals away from becoming Emerald’s top scorer, which is why he would like to finish that task; However, he stressed that in case of not achieving it, it would not be something that stains his stage with León, since he knows that the affection that people have for him is not because of his goals but because of what he gave to the institution.

