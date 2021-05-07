Liga MX: Mauricio Culebro talks about the signing of Thauvin with the Tigres

The UANL Tigers they have made official the arrival of Florian Thauvin and Mauricio Culebro, Vice President of the Club, spoke about the signing of the Frenchman, whom he assured, they had wanted to get his contract for some time.

In an interview for W Deportes Radio, Culebro spoke about the arrival of Thauvin, a player who is presumed to be the bombshell hiring of the tournament.

Also read: Sarah Kohan ‘takes revenge’ on Chicharito Hernández with a fiery photo in a swimsuit

“He is a great player, we already had him on the radar. We knew about his conditions and how complicated it would be to bring him, the first approach was via André (Gignac) ”. Culebro said.

Regarding the team that seeks to build Tigres, he assured that it will be a mix of stars with homegrown players.

“You can do a mixture of great figures and people of basic forces, always keeping in mind that the important results are on the field, it is a good time to turn to see the young people. Revealed.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content



