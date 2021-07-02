Liga MX: Matías Vuoso was not involved in the crash, his car was stolen

After a terrible accident was reported in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco, where it was said that Matías Vuoso, a former player of Club América, Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, had been involved, the former footballer himself denied the facts and declared that he is out of danger.

In statements to ESPN Digital, Vicious He stated that he is currently traveling, although the car that was destroyed was his property and was stolen in recent days.

“It’s false”. “Yes, they stole it from me, I’m on a trip and they are putting anything on it. You can no longer stop what they put ”

Another of the data that supports the version of Matías Vuoso is the version of the Tlajomulco Police Station, since the report indicates that the man who was driving the car was approximately 27 years old and was in the hospital.

“Witnesses said that the sports vehicle hit a trailer by reach, which was removed from the scene. Paramedics from the Municipal Medical Services of Tlajomulco assessed and transferred the 27-year-old male in regular condition to a private hospital for care “

In addition, ESPN Digital also reported that the car with NFE1328 plates has a stolen complaint, which was imposed at dawn on Thursday, July 1.

