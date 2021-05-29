Liga MX: Matías Vuoso “puts on” Santos Laguna’s before the final against Cruz Azul

Blue Cross and Santos close the Closing 2021 of Liga MX, both clubs seek to touch the glory this Sunday and one of the footballers who wore both shirts; Vicente Matías Vuoso, spoke prior to the match at the Azteca Stadium, ensuring that he has more affection for the Warriors.

“You have to be realistic, I think the best moments of my career were spent in Santos, my heart is a little more lazy. Also the issue that my children continue to live in Torreón and are fans of Santos,” he commented to TUDN.

“It is still even, they are two teams that were well ordered, a match (first leg) for me a bit flat except for the first 10.15 minutes that seemed that the vertigo was going to leave something. Cruz Azul did his smart game and Santos it cost in the creative part to generate a little more plays “.

El Toro Vuoso played down the minimal advantage that Cruz Azul took in the first leg and assured that Santos’ organization and approach will be seen in the second leg.

“He is only one goal away, it is not much, the advantage of Cruz Azul is not so great not to think about the comeback.”

“Everything is very different, there are many young people now, it was a team with a little more consolidated people. I think hunger, we came to save ourselves from relegation, they did not, but there are many young people who are very hungry, the same as we had. , I think that may be a similarity. Perhaps the defensive order, the little I can find is that. “

“The disadvantage is the lack of creativity, at times when Cruz Azul defends, which he does very well by pulling everyone back, that lack of creativity that he showed the other day may cost him (Santos).”

