Liga MX: Matías Almeyda sends ‘recadito’ to Chivas for the loan of Javier ‘La Chofis’ López

The team of Matias Almeyda, San José Earthquakes, started the season with the ‘left foot’ in the MLS, by losing to the Houston Dynamo. For this season, due to the losses suffered by the league due to the pandemic, there were few arrivals, one of them was the Javier López.

Almeyda knows ‘La Chofis’ very well, it was even during his stage where he had his best moments with Chivas. The Argentine strategist thanked the rojiblanco team for his assignment and mentioned to ESPN that he will try to rescue him.

“I am grateful to Chivas because they have lent to Chofis, who almost came free. We have not made large purchases and we try to rescue players who have come from other places.”

In the other game, Tab Ramos’ Houston beat Matías Almeyda’s San Jose 2-1. The Mexicans of the Quakes, O. Alanís, Carlos Fierro and Javier López were headlines. The debut of the Chofis had as the “highlight” this kick that he tried to give: pic.twitter.com/JTHUJP53Zk – MLS MX (@MLS_MX) April 17, 2021

The San José Earthquakes has three former Chivas players, Owaldo Alanís, Carlos Fierro and Javier López; However, Almeyda mentioned that the latter will have to earn a place in the starting eleven.