Liga MX: Matheus Doria warns Rayados de Monterrey prior to the Liguilla

Matheus Doria, Santos Laguna defender, issued a tremendous warning to the Rayados de Monterrey prior to the quarterfinal matches of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla.

At a press conference, Doria assured that Santos want revenge after the elimination they suffered at the hands of Rayados in the Apertura 2019 in the same phase in a tournament where they were leaders in the regular role.

“We have a bad feeling saved because we were left out (against Rayados in the 4th of Ap19). Now we have to win, it is our time to show that we improve. For the whole tournament no one trusted us, that’s the reality, “he declared.

It should be noted that Santos Laguna qualified the Liguilla by defeating Querétaro by a landslide in the repechage, previously having a good regular tournament, finishing fifth with 26 units.

The Rayados de Monterrey qualified in fourth place to the 2021 Clausura League of the MX League, so the duel against Santos Laguna is expected to be the most even of the big party.

