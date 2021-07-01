Liga MX: Martinoli is ‘upset’ with the signing of Lionel Messi to Toluca FC

Christian Martinoli, TV Azteca commentator, was ‘optimistic’ with the possible signing of Argentine star Lionel Messi, after he was left as a free player when he finalized his contract with Barcelona and did not renew it for more years after June 30, 2021 and dreams that he Toluca can break the market in Liga MX and sign him.

Martinoli, on social networks, joke with the possible arrival of Messi to Toluca, stating that it is time for the team led by Hernán Cristante to hit the table and take away the one who has been the greatest figure of Barcelona and football worldwide in the last decade.

Read also: FC Barcelona: What happens if Lionel Messi does not renew and becomes a free agent?

“#ChorizoPower busted the market.”, Shared Martinoli along with a photo of Lionel Messi edited with the Toluca uniform as if he were being presented with the ‘Chorizo ​​Power’ set.

The truth is that the Argentine footballer is expected to terminate his contract and play the rest of the Copa América as a free agent to later sign another contract with FC Barcelona for the 2021-22 season.

It is the first time that Lionel Messi has been a free agent, a historical moment that will only serve as something anecdotal, since it is almost a fact that he will continue to play for Barcelona and the arrival of Kun Agüero is one of the strongest indications.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content