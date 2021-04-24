Liga MX: Martín Salcedo, assistant to Tomas Boy takes off his hat against Club León de Ambríz

The technical assistant of Thomas Boy, Martin Salcedo recognized that Mazatlán FC had a bad time against him Club Leon during much of the game, specifically the first half, so I do not hesitate to admit that Ambríz’s men were able to finish the game very quickly.

“A very complicated first half, we faced one of the best teams in the Liga BBVA MX, all of them have a lot of quality, we must not hide anything, the first 30 minutes had us knocked out, they affected us a lot on the sides, happily later the boys were able to understand each other well, to locate themselves in a better way, to find each other.

“My respects for León, fortunately it was strengthened and members who do not have many minutes played and were present on the scoreboard, a positive balance, defensive solvency,” he added.

In addition, Salcedo acknowledged that coach Tomás Boy’s reading of the game allowed his team to get ahead.

“All the points that were worked during the week we did not carry out this situation, we have a very experienced and very capable technician, he has a reading of the game and that knowledge leads him to accept different problems that we have had in those first minutes that could cost us This game, changes were made, on the wings, there was a situation in the middle of the field where ‘Chino’ Millar enters, that reading of the game leads us to other circumstances, this time he came out, in others he will not come out “.

