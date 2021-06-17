Liga MX: Martín Nervo will continue with the Rojinegros del Atlas

The Rojinegros del Atlas begin to adjust their squad for the 2021 Apertura Tournament and would have already ensured the continuity of the first player, since Hugo Martin Nervo It will continue with the painting of the Foxes.

According to information from César Luis Merlo for Superdeportivo, Martín Nervo ended his contract with the Rojinegros this summer and the Atlas board has already closed the renewal of the Argentine defender.

The renewal was for two more years, so Nervo will continue to be part of the Rojinegros for the next four seasons, until the summer of 2023.

Nervo arrived at the Rojinegros del Atlas in the Apertura 2021, from Santos Laguna, thus adding four seasons with the Perla Tapatia team, where he has become an undisputed starter.

The Argentine defender played practically every minute of the 2021 Clausura as a starter, as he played 16 games and accumulated a total of 1,440 minutes with Atlas, playing 94% of the possible minutes.

