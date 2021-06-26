Liga MX: Martin Barragán leaves Club Necaxa to reinforce Atlético Morelia

The Mexican footballer Martin Barragan, left the Rayos del Necaxa team within the MX League, to arrive as the new reinforcement of the whole of the Athletic Morelia by Ricardo Valiño from the MX Expansion League.

According to different media in Mexico, the Mexican striker would be practically tied to the board of directors of the Michoacan team, which is headed by José Luis Higuera.

The same board of the Rayos del Necaxa officially announced the resignation of Martín Barragán, releasing a press release on their social networks at the beginning of the month, where they thanked the player for his dedication to the club.

Martin Barragán works as a forward and made his debut in the first division in Atlas, passing through teams such as Necaxa and Pumas before reinforcing the attack of the team led by Argentine Ricardo Valiño.

