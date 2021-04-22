Liga MX market values: Pedro Aquino goes up, Leo Fernández goes down

Market Values Update
Transfermarkt has updated the market values of different Liga BBVA MX players. Several weeks have passed since León became champion last December and with a totally different present, Mexican soccer begins to return little by little to normal.
The big winners of the update
In Guard1anes 2021 we have seen great performances by different elements that have reached their best level and this has been reflected not only in the results of their respective teams, but also in their market value. Such is the case of Luis Romo, a midfielder who has been key in the actions of Cruz Azul this season and in the words of “Klinsfrau”, Transfermarkt user and market value analyst, could have the potential to soon attract the attention of football European.
“With great performances with Cruz Azul, Luis Romo has established himself as one of the best players in Liga MX and one of the most promising candidates to make the leap to Europe. With his defensive qualities and his constant offensive contribution, he has earned an increase in value of two million euros, making him the second most valuable player in the championship. ” – indicates “Klinsfrau”.
Besides Romo, Pedro Aquino could be considered the other big winner from this market update. The Peruvian midfielder has fallen like a glove in Santiago Solari’s Eagles and has reached a new maximum value of 7 million Euros, however, although he is the most outstanding, he is not the only American footballer who has seen his value grow since in The list of winners also includes Richard Sánchez (+2.5 DEM), Sebastián Cáceres (+2.5 DEM), Jorge Sánchez (+1.5 DEM) and Sebastián Córdova (+1 DEM),
Other players who saw their market value increased are the elements of Puebla, a club that has had a rebirth from the hand of coach Nicolás Larcamón. Players such as Salvador Reyes, Omar Fernández and Santiago Ormeño saw their market value increase as a result of the outstanding campaign that the team is having.
Romo & Aquino, the market value winners in Mexico
Salvador Reyes: 2 Million Euros (+1.3 M €)
Team: Puebla
Santiago Ormeño: 2.5 Million Euros (+1.5 M €)
Team: Puebla
Arturo González: 3.5 Million Euros (+1.5 M €)
Team: Monterrey
Carlos Acevedo: 4 Million Euros (+1.5 M €)
Team: Santos
Jorge Sánchez: 5 Million Euros (+1.5 M €)
Team: America
Alexis Canelo: 4 Million Euros (+2 M €)
Team: Toluca
Luis Romo: 8 Million Euros (+2 M €)
Team: Cruz Azul
Sebastián Cáceres: 6 Million Euros (+2.5 M €)
Team: America
Pedro Aquino: 7 million euros (+2.5 M €)
Team: America
Richard Sánchez: 7.5 Million Euros (+2.5 M €)
Team: America
The other side of the coin: Those who lost value
Not everyone is a winner in this market value update. Well, players who in the past dazzled the league with their performances live a more discreet present. Such is the case of the Colombian Yairo Moreno, who leaves the top 3 of the most valuable in the league.
Again in the words of “Klinsfrau” himself, the emeralds player has seen his market value diminish due to the fact that he has lost that influence in the game in addition to presenting some injuries and loss of play during this semester.
Another footballer who has not been able to resume his best version is Leo Fernández. The Uruguayan striker of Tigres increasingly suffers from the lack of minutes on the field and is far from that dangerous player who dazzled with his talent at Toluca.
The list of players with lower value is complemented by players of the stature of Vincent Janssen (-1.5 DEM), Brian Lozano (-2.5 DEM), Víctor Guzmán (-1.5 DEM), and Guido Pizarro (-1.5 DEM).
Yairo & Leo Fernández: Those who lowered their value
Nicolás Castillo: 2 million Euros (-1 M €)
Team: America
Mauro Quiroga: 2.5 million Euros (-1 M €)
Team: Pachuca
Cristian Calderón: 2.5 million Euros (-1 M €)
Team: Guadalajara
Yairo Moreno: 7.5 million Euros (-1 M €)
Team: Leon
Marcel Ruiz: 2.5 million Euros (-1.5 M €)
Team: Xolos
Guido Pizarro: 3.5 million Euros (-1.5 M €)
Team: Tigres
Víctor Guzmán: 4.5 million Euros (-1.5 M €)
Team: Pachuca
Vincent Janssen: 4.5 million Euros (-1.5 M €)
Team: Monterrey
Brian Lozano: 5 million Euros (-2.5 M €)
Team: Tigres
Leonardo Fernández: 5 million Euros (-2.5 M €)
Team: Tigres
