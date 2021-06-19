Liga MX: Mario “Mono” Osuna does not enter Mazatlán FC’s plans for this season

The soccer player Mario “Mono” Osuna of Mazatlan FC within the MX League, would not be considered by the Spanish coach Beñat San José for next season, so he could change teams for the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

According to information from the sports journalist Elías Quijada of Octava Sports, the new Cañoneros coach would not have the Sinaloan midfielder on his squad for this campaign.

Mario “Mono” Osuna still has a one-year contract with the Mazatlán FC team, so the board would be looking for a team to leave in the next few days and not be inactive.

The @ 17monono Osuna does not enter into plans with the @MazatlanFC, in fact he did not travel to the preseason of the team in Querétaro, the one born in Culiacán, still has a year of contract with the ‘Cañoneros’. – Elías Quijada (@eliasquijadag) June 17, 2021

The containment medium was very active in the 2021 Guardians Tournament with Professor Tomás Boy, playing a total of 11 games while a campaign before with Juan Francisco Palencia he played 14 games and scored 2 goals.

