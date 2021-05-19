Liga MX: Mario Carrillo demands reinforcement in Club América and launches recommendations

Mario Carrillo, former coach of Club América, assured that the team led by Santiago Solari needs to be strengthened for the next tournament Opening 2021 of Liga MX.

Carrillo, during ESPN’s Futbol Picante program, assured that América has to shore up its defense, since both Bruno Valdez, Emanuel Aguilera and Sebastián Cáceres were below what was desired.

In that sense, the ‘Capello’ Carrillo pointed out that they need more capable central defenders and with greater hierarchy so that Club América can once again be at the top of Mexican soccer.

“I think America has to strengthen the defense. Yes, central defense, good central defenders. Nowadays they are good but they have to be better ”, he pointed out.

“They have to be better, of a high level, the level of America. Right now, for example, the two centrals are hurt, they are worn out, they are coming from operations, they need defenses, ”he added.

Mario Carrillo was champion with Club América in Clausura 2005, having in his defensive line with two centrals like Ricardo Rojas and Duilio Davino, being a strong team behind and with forcefulness on offense, which is what he asks for the Eagles today.

