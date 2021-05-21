Liga MX: Marco Fabián would be the first loss of FC Juárez heading to Apertura 2021

The midfielder Marco Fabián would have the hours counted within the MX League with the Braves of Ciudad Juárez, given the low performance he has shown since his arrival at the border in the Opening tournament 2021.

According to information from Erick lopez, reporter and correspondent of TUDN in Ciudad Juárez, the board of directors of the border team and the Mexican midfielder have reached an agreement to dispense with their contract that links them with the institution.

“The directors of @fcjuarezoficial and @ MarcoFabian_10 reached an agreement so that Fabián can leave (although he has a contract) in case of finding a possibility in MX or abroad. They consider that it would be a good option for @Chivas,” he wrote on his social networks .

It should be noted that midfielder Marco Fabián participated in 24 of the 34 games in the 2020-2021 season of Liga MX with the Braves of Ciudad Juárez and went blank in the scoring ruble.

