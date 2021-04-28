Liga MX: Marco Fabián makes public his relationship with singer Kristel Fabre

Marco Fabian, Bravos de Juárez midfielder, surprised the fans of Liga MX by revealing his relationship with the Mexican singer Kristel Fabre, which he kept a secret for several months to now open up on the subject.

In an exclusive interview for Hola! US, “Marquito” Fabian He commented that he decided to keep this relationship secret because he is a public person and practically everything he does will be visible to everyone, so he preferred to “keep” his relationship only for himself and his partner.

“I had kept it private, because this part of my life has always been in the light of people, especially because of the profession I am in and the situations I have lived through”

Fabián also revealed that he had already known the original CDMX singer for several years, however, it was until recently that they began dating after living together on a trip with a mutual friend, in which they clicked.

“We already knew each other by chance a few years ago, but the reality is that we had not had the time to live together. I was on the other side of the world. “

“It was through my best friend who is also his best friend. He introduces us, we are going on a trip together, we get to know each other and I think that when you click with a person from the first moment is when you know that there is your future in love “

For a couple of months the fans began to “suspect” of a possible relationship between the two, due to the comments of the footballer and the singer in their respective social networks, where they were quite “affectionate”.

