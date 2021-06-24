Liga MX: Marco Fabián got engaged to his girlfriend Kristel Fabre

In the middle of a transfer market where it has sounded like a possible reinforcement of the Chivas del Guadalajara, but without a secure future, Marco Fabián shared on his social networks that he got engaged to his girlfriend, Kristel Febre.

Through his Instagram account, the former Bravos de Juárez player shared several images of the moment where he proposed to the Mexican actress and singer during a trip to Dubai.

“She said yes # compañeradevida #teamo #teesperetantotiempo #paratodalavida”, wrote Fabián in his post.

For her part, Kristel Fabre also shared this special moment through her Instagram account, publishing a series of photos of the event along with the phrase “It was always you”

