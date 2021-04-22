Liga MX: Marco Fabián breaks the silence after his punishment for breaking health protocols

Marco Fabián, player of the FC Juárez, revealed details about the alleged party he organized at his house a few weeks ago, for which he was separated from the campus and fined by Liga MX for breaking sanitary protocols.

During an interview for Balam Sports, Marco Fabián indicated that he was punished by both Liga MX and FC Juárez basically to serve as an example in his case, what could happen to others if they broke health protocols.

“They had to find someone to set as an example. It was my turn. ”, He assured.

“But the situation also comes in there, where he has neither the will, nor the voice, nor the vote. You get tired of trying to tell the truth, but sometimes it’s not even worth it, no, so I can tell you in summary how it all went. ”

“Two friends were coming, I was with my girlfriend, they were composing music, there were a maximum of four people in the house, all with the PCR, nothing out of the ordinary, it was a normal dinner, on a normal schedule, where they were taking their song and with that it is magnified, listening to music, having alcohol, four people, the party of the year has already been held, and the worst thing is that people believe it ”, he added.

Marco Fabián has played 12 games in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League with FC Juárez, playing 51% of the minutes, where he has not been able to score or assist.

