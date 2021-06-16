Liga MX: Marco Antonio “Pikolín” Palacios new “reinforcement” of Mazatlán FC

The former footballer of the Pumas de la UNAM, Marco Antonio “Pikolin”Palacios, a character who defended the colors of the university students until 2014, will now have a new passage in the MX League, with the Mazatlan FC for Opening 2021.

Through his official Twitter account, the former central defender confessed that he will be linked to Mazatlán FC and will be in charge of the Basic Forces of the team that barely completed a year of foundation.

“When the door is closed at home, God opens another to mark the times. We are going to work in the only way we know how: with Love, a lot of Passion and Professionalism,” said one of the Palacios in a publication next to the Mazatlan uniform.

SUCCESS! Marco Antonio ‘Pikolin’ Palacios is the new head of the basic forces of Mazatlan Historic Mexican defense. pic.twitter.com/8jlAEsApWa – Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) June 16, 2021

Throughout his career, Pikolin wore the colors of Pumas, Veracruz and Monarcas Morelia, being remembered as a key player in the last university championships.

