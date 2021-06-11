Liga MX: Marcelo Méndez would be the new coach of Atlético San Luis

It’s been a busy week for him Athletic San Luis, who was close to changing his name to ‘Club de Cuervos’; However, the negotiations were slowed down and will continue commanding by Alberto Marrero.

Several point out that the Potosí team is looking for a buyer, but that does not justify the fact that they do not begin to prepare for the following season, so they have already taken on the task of looking for their new coach.

According to various media, Mercelo Mendez , Liverpool coach of Uruguay, would be directing his last meeting this Friday to be able to arrive in Mexico in the next few days to sign with the Potosino team.

Marcelo Méndez Russo, a 40-year-old Uruguayan and currently coach of Liverpool in his country, is the new Technical Director of Atlético de San Luis. His arrival in the capital of Potosí is expected the following week. pic.twitter.com/HoN6Zb8PEV – María Luisa Chagoya (@ mariaLch16) June 11, 2021

The Uruguayan strategist will have his first experience outside his country, where he has directed Club Atlético Progreso y Danubio. The 40-year-old coach arrives with a good poster, since last year he was champion with his current team.