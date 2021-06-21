Liga MX: Marcelo Méndez seeks to arm a more offensive Atlético San Luis

Uruguayan coach Marcelo Méndez spoke after his arrival on the bench of the Athletic of San Luis within the MX League, where he assured that he seeks to build a defensive team in the face of 2021 Opening Tournament.

For us it is important to generate a game identity, we like the leading teams that go to the front in search of results, Atlético de San Luis wants that, that’s why they looked for us, that the people who go to the stadium see that they have an identity “, they were the words of Marcelo Méndez.

The South American technical director spoke at a press conference on Monday, where he highlighted the club’s priorities for the next tournament and where he assured that they seek to build an offensive team that always goes out in search of the goal.

️ Marcelo Méndez arrives at @AtletideSanLuis with great impetus. “When the proposal came up, we did not doubt for what it is, Mexican soccer also seduces a lot, it is one of the most important leagues.

We trust the work and look for the player hungry for glory. “Pic.twitter.com/3lK1hnh6hU – PressPort (@PressPortmx) June 21, 2021

Marcelo Méndez acknowledged that from the moment the proposal to arrive at San Luis arose, he was interested in being part of this project since Mexican football is very seductive and is one of the best leagues in the American continent.

