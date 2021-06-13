Liga MX: Marcelo Méndez is already in Mexico to sign with Atlético de San Luis

Atlético de San Luis continues with changes for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, and after confirming the permanence of Atlético de Madrid at the head of the project, the Potosinos would be about to announce their new technical director.

According to information from Karen Peña, ESPN reporter, Marcelo Méndez is already in the city of San Luis Potosí to take command of the team, after ending his relationship with Liverpool FC of Uruguay.

Also read: Rayados: Ake Loba and the millionaire Nashville SC will pay for his transfer

“Marcelo Méndez is already in San Luis Potosí to sign his contract as coach of Atlético de San Luis. The Uruguayan arrives with a championship in his career with Liverpool of Uruguay. He will be the third South American coach to assume the reins of the Potosí team … “

Marcelo Méndez is already in San Luis Potosí to sign his contract as coach of Atlético de San Luis. The Uruguayan arrives with a championship in his career with Liverpool of Uruguay. It will be the third South American coach to assume the reins of the Potosino team … @ ESPNmx – Karen Peña (@ kargua10) June 13, 2021

Méndez will take the team that Leonel Rocco left at the end of the 2021 Clausura Tournament, where they finished as penultimate place in the general table and last in the percentage table, having to pay the fine of 120 million pesos.

The 40-year-old Uruguayan coach has led the Progreso, Danubio and Liverpool clubs, all in Uruguay’s First Division, being champion with the latter in the 2020 Clausura.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: