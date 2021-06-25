Liga MX: Marcelo Barovero is attracted to the new Atlético San Luis project

The Argentine goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero, new reinforcement of Atlético de San Luis within the MX League, assured that the team’s project was what attracted him the most to sign, after passing through Burgos of football in Spain.

Also read: Tigres UANL ‘forgets’ Orbelín Pineda and will sign Juan Pablo Vigón de Pumas

The project that Atlético de San Luis has for me is very attractive and I hope to make history in this team, it is what one always wants, to bring joy to people ”, were the words of Marcelo Barovero.

The South American goalkeeper spoke at a press conference on Thursday, where he stressed that he was interested in the project presented by the club’s new board of directors, seeking to achieve great things and make history.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

Marcelo Barovero is presented with @AtletideSanLuis “Everything that has happened in the last season can no longer be changed, from now on think about changing or modifying thinking and aiming to have a good game in each game, that people feel identified.” pic.twitter.com/ZWtxPGQx7P – PressPort (@PressPortmx) June 24, 2021

Marcelo Barovero asked the players of the team and fans to forget everything that has happened in the last year where they did not qualify for the playoffs and finished last in the percentage table, paying the fine of 120 million.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content