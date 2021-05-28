Liga MX: Marcelo Barovero, former Rayados de Monterrey, does not rule out returning to Mexico

Marcelo Barovero, former Rayados de Monterrey, did not rule out the possibility of returning to Liga MX, since he has very good memories of his time in Mexican soccer and it is something that enters into his soccer panorama, although he clarified that the future is yet to come. see and do not know what will happen.

Barovero, who also played for Rayos del Necaxa in Liga MX, was questioned about whether he sees himself returning to Rayados de Monterrey, especially because La Pandilla is looking for a goalkeeper in the face of criticism from the fans against Hugo González for his performance in the Closing 2021.

“My family was very attached to Mexico, they were 4 years, in Monterrey they were 2 very good and very beautiful years, we will see what possibilities,” he declared.

“If the truth is that they were very good years there, as with Necaxa, but we will see what possibilities there are and we will see, not everything has been perfect but hey, we will see.”

– Daniel Martínez (@chitivamartinez) May 28, 2021

Marcelo Barovero played in Liga MX for Rayados de Monterrey and Rayos del Necaxa. With La Pandilla, the Argentine goalkeeper played 85 games where he received 95 goals and kept his goal unbeaten on 28 occasions.

With Necaxa he played a total of 73 games where he received 72 goals and kept his clean sheet up to 24 times.

