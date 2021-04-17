Liga MX: Marc Crosas calls Chivas season ridiculous

The Spanish analyst Marc Crosa of the TUDN chain, called the Chivas del Guadalajara season ridiculous in Victor Manuel Vucetich, after placing in the last positions of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

Chivas with 13 points, it has been a ridiculous season “, were the words of Spanish Marc Crosas.

The former midfielder for teams like Santos Laguna and the Leones Negros de la UdeG in Liga MX, was forceful in his message, assuring that it is a ridiculous campaign for a big team like Chivas.

Marc Grosas made his message clear on the TUDN program “Line of Four”, where he assured that the performance of the Sacred Rebaño is a shame, which is out of the playoff tickets.

