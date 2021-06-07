Liga MX: Lukas Podolski would be the luxury reinforcement of Gallos Blancos de Querétaro

Lukas podolski would reinforcement of the White Roosters of Querétaro for the Opening 2021According to Ignacio ‘Fantasma’ Suárez, they would have already started the talks to become a ‘bomb’ signing for the 2021-22 season.

Podolski, currently militates with Antalyaspor in Turkish football, however, ends his contract this summer and would arrive for free in Querétaro.

Podolski, World Champion player with the German National Team, played 36 games this season, scoring 5 goals between the League and the Cup.

The 36-year-old forward has worn the shirts of Koln, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Inter, Galatasaray, Vissel Kobe and Antalyaspor.

It is not the first time that it sounds to reach the MX League, since it was previously linked with Rayados, however, the signing was not finalized.