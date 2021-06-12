Liga MX: Lukas Podolski says yes to Querétaro and will be his reinforcement for AP21

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro would have German striker Lukas Podolski tied as reinforcement for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of Liga MX, because the 36-year-old attacker would have already given the Queretanos yes to play in Mexican Soccer.

According to information revealed by Rodrigo Tovar of Fox Sports, Lukas Podolski has already said yes to Querétaro to be his reinforcement and will be the bombing signing of the Gallos Blancos for the Apertura 2021.

“Podolski – White Roosters. The German player already gave the “yes” to Club Querétaro. He will report in the month of July and will thus become the bombshell signing of the tournament. “, Reported Tovar.

In addition, he pointed out that Podolski will report in July with the team to carry out preseason and be ready for the start of Apertura 2021 under the orders of ‘Pity’ Altamirano.

Podolski – White Roosters The German player already gave the “yes” to Club Querétaro. He will report in the month of July and will thus become the bombshell signing of the tournament. @CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX – Rodrigo Tovar (@RodTovar) June 12, 2021

The 36-year-old forward has worn the shirts of Koln, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Inter, Galatasaray, Vissel Kobe and Antalyaspor.

It is not the first time that it sounds to reach the MX League, since it was previously linked with Rayados, however, the signing was not finalized.

