Liga MX: Luis Roberto Alves Zague is sued for alleged paternity in Colombia

The former player of the Eagles of Club América and scorer of the SMexican soccer election, Luis Roberto Alves Zague, is being sued by a woman who asks for the recognition of the parenthood of a five-year-old girl that he would have had with the now TV Azteca analyst.

According to an advance published by the portal, Suelta la sopa, a Colombian woman will give the details of the alleged paternity of Luis Roberto Alves Zague, same that has not been recognized by the footballer.

In the advance, the woman assures that she has decided to break the silence because she suffers from a terminal illness, so she would be looking for Luis Roberto to legally recognize the paternity of the minor.

“I am the mother of a girl who has Zague in Colombia and has not been recognized. A few months ago I was diagnosed with cancer …. “is heard in the clip published by the source.

This would be the second time that Luz Piedad would be trying to get Zague to recognize that he is the father of her daughter because in 2019 he requested a DNA test from the former player, which Luis Roberto would have refused.

The soccer player would have argued that he did not know the woman, much less have been related to her, so he did not agree to carry out the genetic test or pay a pension of around 60 thousand pesos that the Colombian model requests.

The former player of América, Necaxa and Atlante in Liga MX has two recognized children sired in his marriage with the Mexican journalist Paola Rojas.

The children of Zague and Paola Rojas are about to turn 10 years old.

