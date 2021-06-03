Liga MX: Luis Quintana’s emotional message to the fans after his arrival at Club Necaxa (VIDEO)

The Rayos del Necaxa stole the glances in the pass market heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when confirming the arrival of defender Luis Quintana as his second reinforcement.

After the official announcement of the club, the 29-year-old Mexican defender addressed all the faithful fans of the hydrocalid team with an emotional message on social networks during the preseason of the institution.

Read also: Liga MX: Club Necaxa confirms Luis Quintana as its reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

“Hello, Luis Quintana is speaking to you and I send a big greeting to all the Necaxa fans, I am very happy to be here and ready to have a great tournament,” he said.

Welcome @ LFQuintana4! Come on, Ray! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/kkT9SEA58O – ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) June 2, 2021

It should be noted that Luis Quintana joins the midfielder Vicente Poggi as the first reinforcements of the Rayos del Necaxa within the new investors for the Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League.

Read also: Cruz Azul: This was the whole fight of Jesús Corona with the Commissioner of the MX League (VIDEO)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Rayos del Necaxa Liga MX Apertura 2021