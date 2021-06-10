Liga MX: Luis Quintana launches a letter to Pumas UNAM as a farewell after reinforcing Necaxa

Luis Fernando Quintana placeholder image, a youth squad for the Pumas de UNAM and a new Rayos del Necaxa player for the 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, said goodbye to the university students with an emotional message, where he assured that it was a very beautiful stage and that their values ​​were It owes them to the auriazules.

In an interview for Fox Sports, Quintana also revealed his challenges with the Rayos del Necaxa for the Apertura 2021 where he hopes to contribute his bit so that the team led by Guillermo Vázquez, former coach of Pumas, can have a good role and return to the high places of the table.

Also read: Arigameplays show off their huge tributes in tiny swimsuits in Los Cabos

“It was very nice to be in Pumas, I grew up there a lot, as a person, practically my values ​​were forged there so I think it is a lifetime, I am very grateful to the club, I had good moments, not so good, it was a process of a lot of patience but in the end I managed to be a starter, I had good years and I am very grateful to the club. ”, he said.

“If I also had him as a coach, I don’t know how many years but he is a great coach, I have good communication with him, we reached that final against Tigres and I think he is a great coach and I hope to do a good job transmitting what I have learned.” he added.

“I am preparing myself so that they can see my best performance, the group is very united despite the fact that it is being formed, they work well and well we are very good in the physical part and I see a very competitive group.”, He concluded.

Luis Fernando Quintana only played two games with the UNAM Pumas in the last Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, playing only 7% of the minutes of those two games, being a secondary player and that did not count for Andrés Lillini in the team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content