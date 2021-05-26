Liga MX: Luis ‘Mochis’ Cárdenas, the option they propose to replace Hugo González

The Rayados del Monterrey have decided that the Mexican goalkeeper, Hugo González, is the one who defends the goal for the Opening tournament 2021 of the MX LeagueSo they won’t be looking for other options in this summer’s pass market.

Thus, the fans began to ask ‘Mochis’ Cárdenas, substitute goalkeeper, as a starter, claiming that it is time that he was given the opportunity.

Luis Cárdenas, a 27-year-old goalkeeper, is no longer the young promise of a few years ago and time is running out on the bench, as he has only played 7 First Division games.

The fans, seeing the options that the northern team has, in social networks opted for the ‘Mochis’ Cárdenas as a starter.

Can’t you just hire a janitor and sell that shitty guy? THEN PON MOCHIS TO HOLDER ALREADY V, I PREFER THAT. – Striped (@SomosRayados) May 25, 2021