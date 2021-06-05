in Football

Liga MX: Luis Madrigal would be the new forward of the Gallos del Querétaro

Football player Luis Madrigal from Yucatan deer on the Expansion League MX, would be the new reinforcement in the attack of Gallos del Querétaro, facing the next season in the 2021 Opening Tournament.

According to information from the sports journalist Joss Sierra of the TUDN chain, the Mexican striker would be confirmed by the Queretana leadership as one of his new reinforcements.

Luis Madrigal works as a center forward and has experience in the highest Mexican circuit, so he will reinforce the top of the attack of the team led by coach Héctor “Pity” Altamirano, after the departure of Ángel Sepúlveda.

In his last season Luis Madrigal defended the Venados de Yucatán shirt, where he was one of the most outstanding players of the team, adding 15 games played and scoring 3 goals to his personal account.

