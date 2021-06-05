Liga MX: Luis Madrigal would be the new forward of the Gallos del Querétaro

Football player Luis Madrigal from Yucatan deer on the Expansion League MX, would be the new reinforcement in the attack of Gallos del Querétaro, facing the next season in the 2021 Opening Tournament.

According to information from the sports journalist Joss Sierra of the TUDN chain, the Mexican striker would be confirmed by the Queretana leadership as one of his new reinforcements.

Also read: Club América: Miguel Layún’s salary is revealed, how much will he earn in El Nido?

Luis Madrigal works as a center forward and has experience in the highest Mexican circuit, so he will reinforce the top of the attack of the team led by coach Héctor “Pity” Altamirano, after the departure of Ángel Sepúlveda.

Luis Madrigal, Osvaldo Martínez, David Cabrera, Areli Betsiel, Damián Torres, Aguerre, Olivera, and Ricardo Díaz, some of those confirmed at the moment as Gallos discharges. Fer Madrigal and Sepu do not continue. @ImagenTVDeporte and @imagenqro continue with the transmissions – JM (@joss_sierram) June 5, 2021

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

In his last season Luis Madrigal defended the Venados de Yucatán shirt, where he was one of the most outstanding players of the team, adding 15 games played and scoring 3 goals to his personal account.

Arelibetsiel Hernández, Luis Madrigal and Ricardo Díaz return to Querétaro. David Cabrera is also a new reinforcement of Querétaro. Source @Siempre_Gallos with @SERGIOBAILLERES … Do not stop listening to it on 94.7 or the internet – Vicente González Erreguín (@drnflfantasy) June 5, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content