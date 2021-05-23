Liga MX: Luis García throws ‘dart’ against the Pumas board

The team of Cougars He went from reaching the final to consummating a failure by not qualifying or a playoff, which has generated uncertainty in the future of the team, for which there will be several changes in the Auriazul team in the next tournament.

An authoritative voice like Luis garcia, he questioned in a talk to Basketball court, the situation that the team where it was formed is going through, since, recently they completed 10 years without winning a title.

“The number is grotesque, because you are talking about 10 years, but there are 20 tournaments, it is crazy, especially in a football that, unlike Spanish, English or Italian, is not dominated by one or by two”,

Luis García spoke to @reformacancha about the 10 years without a title for Pumas “Suddenly so much improvisation ends up exploding in your hands, with 20 tournaments without a team from the Club Universidad manufacturing being champion” The interview https: //t.co/ecFCS2Kr34 – Francisco Esquivel (@FEsquivelCANCHA) May 22, 2021

‘El Doctor’ García pointed out that the numbers are grotesque, considering that in Liga MX there is no team that dominates the tournament. For his part, he questioned the board of directors because there is no well-established project and it seems that they have been managed in recent years through improvisation.

It would give the impression that there is an improvisation theme, which is always important, but suddenly so much improvisation ends up exploding in the hands of 20 tournaments without a team from the Club Universidad manufacturing being champion. “