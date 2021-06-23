Liga MX: Luis García remembered the memorable title of the Pumas against Club América

The Classics are played with a different intensity, so the grand final of the 90-91 tournament, between the Pumas de la UNAM and the Águilas del América was very special, more because of the way in which the university students beat those from Coapa .

Those of the Pedregal They had an incredible season, being the team with the highest score, the fewest goals and leaders of the competition, so the scenario was unbeatable with the staunch rival in front of him, however, the former player, Luis García, confessed that he considered the America invincible.

“In the 15th minute, America is winning three goals to one, Toninho, Farfán scored a goal and then Negro Santos scored a penalty, in the 15th minute of the Ida losing 3-1 we said ‘to these we will never be able to win ‘”, declared Luis García.

Our PUMAS of the 90-91 season, a great integration between promising homegrown players and foreigners of excellent quality, pure magic in motion and not to mention a fucking cool Jersey. pic.twitter.com/9vjRg3D7tM – James Hetfield (@real_puma) December 28, 2019

After two minutes, García opened the scoring, but the joy disappeared in the university students when America came back and it seemed that they would take the title of the MX League.

“There have been some thoughts, of course we did not share it but we thought ‘it seems that in this life we ​​are never going to beat them because they are capable of turning around in an incredible way’, we were being overwhelmed by America in the Ida game. above all, “he said.

“For me the best rival was beaten. After us, many became champions and several are later bought, but our team beat that rival and there is a lot of difference, we beat the best rival and for America that is the best team they have had in their history, we beat that one. , to the best America in its history. I don’t want to compare the other teams, ”he said.

