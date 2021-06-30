Liga MX: Luis García glimpses a competitive Toluca Club in the Apertura 2021

The Red Devils of Toluca continue with their training sessions at the Metepec facilities, as part of the first stage of their preseason heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In a press videoconference, goalkeeper Luis García affirmed that the Mexican team is preparing to become a competitive team for its rivals heading into the 2021-2022 season.

“I’m focused on that, finishing well helps me a lot to start in the best way. The daily work will get me forward, keep working and focus on goals that I have very planted,” he declared.

In addition, the Mexican goalkeeper confessed to being happy and happy to stay in the chorizo ​​box to achieve the goal of achieving the Liga MX title in the Apertura 2021 tournament.

“Happy to be in this institution, I want to win championships, it will not be easy, but I am focused on that and I feel very motivated to move forward and win those goals that I have in mind,” he said.

