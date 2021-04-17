Liga MX: Luis García ‘forgets’ América and Pumas and boasts Mazatlán FC as his ‘new love’

Luis Garcia, TV Azteca commentator and former player of Club América and the Pumas de la UNAM, who has never hidden his love for these two teams in Liga MX, forgot about them and bragged about Mazatlán FC as his ‘new love’ in the Mexican soccer.

Mazatlán FC published a video where you can see ‘Doctor’ García showing off the Sinaloan team’s shirt, kissing the shield and saying that they are now his new best friends in Liga MX, forgetting about América and Pumas.

“I LOVE YOU @GarciaPosti. Make me 1583 children. #ARREbatando. ”, Mazatlán FC published on their social networks sharing the video where ‘Doctor’ García appears showing off the Sinaloan team.

“We are here in Mazatlán with my new best team, Mazatlán FC, thank you very much, we already played golf with the president. We are taking here, the first time we went out to the streets, to a stadium that is a true marvel ”, he said.

Mazatlán FC is in the playoffs with 17 points in 11th place after adding five wins, two draws and seven losses.

