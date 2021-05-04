Liga MX: Luis Fuentes will renew one more year with Club América

The side of the America club, Luis Fuentes, He will renew his contract with the Eagles, after a great season with the Santiago Solari team, which earned him another year with the Coapa team, with the option to extend it for 6 more months.

The youth squad of the UNAM Pumas arrived at the Coapa team in 2020 and after a six-month loan, he did not renew and left the team.

However, the injuries forced the Coapa team to look for him again and since then, he has won the position with the eagles team.

With Solari, he became the player with the most minutes in the 2021 Guardians and with two months before his contract ends, they are already working on his renewal, as revealed by Carlos Hernández of Fox Sports.

According to the source, Fuentes will renew for one more year and depending on his performance, he has the option of another year.