Liga MX: Luis ‘Chapito’ Montes of Club León is accused of being a party animal

Still on vacation prior to the preseason with Club León, but in the midst of a pandemic, the midfielder of the Fiera, Luis ‘El Chapito’ Montes He allegedly committed an offense by breaking health protocols, organizing a party at his home, which would have lasted until six in the morning the next day.

According to reports from the newspaper AM de León, the residents of the León player are contemplating initiating legal proceedings against him for violating the commitments agreed with the residents of the condominium where he resides.

The Bajío newspaper published an official notice in which it can be observed that the residents of El Molino Residencial & Golf are seeking to take legal action against Luis ‘El Chapito’ Montes.

Montes would have broken an agreement by holding a party last Friday, June 4, which lasted until 6 in the morning on Saturday, June 5, causing the annoyance of his neighbors.

“If they do not receive a satisfactory response, those affected will initiate the corresponding legal processes before the Municipal Housing Institute of this city, so that, through the corresponding office, they apply the corresponding sanctions to Mr. Montes for his non-observance “, can be read in the document signed by Alberto Edison Coutiño López, representative of the administration of the condominium.

At the moment, the Fiera player has not expressed himself before these accusations from his neighbors.

